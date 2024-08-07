2024 FV Flag Football Fall Registration Now Open

Fraser Valley – A reminder that FV Flag Footbaall Fall registration is now open. Visit www.FVFlag.com for details and to register, if you already haven’t.

Registration after August 24 will incur a late fee.

Interested in Coaching but not sure? Reach out to them! No experience necessary.

changes to the fall season to improve team balance and competition for all participants and coaches. Some great feedback from Coaches and the NFL FLAG Head Office has us feeling confident that these changes will be a success for the player experience and the league.

Changes for Fall 2024

16U Division (ages 14, 15, 16)

Friend requests will not be available for this division . However Siblings on same team requests and players with Head coaching parent requests will be accommodated For example: Sally and Jimmy’s Dad has volunteered to be Head Coach. Sally, Jimmy and the Coach/Dad will be on the same team unless requested otherwise..

Coaches will be participating in a player draft for their team at a date and time TBD. More details to follow. If the coach is not available we will form the team for them.

16U coaches cannot be on the field during an active play, when their team is on Defense. They must be on the sideline before the ball is snapped. The Coach for the offense may be on the field, behind the play.

13U Division ( Ages 13, 12, 11)

Friend requests will be limited to 3 to a friend group. Friend requests will be on a first come first served basis.The remainder of the team will be composed of players allocated by the league. Allocation will be determined by skill level, years of experience, school attended. Special circumstances may be considered.

10U Division (Ages 10, 9, 8)

Friend requests may be limited to a friend group of 3 if a team appears too strong at time of team creation. Friend requests will be on a first come first serve basis. The remainder of the team will be composed of players allocated by the league. Allocation will be determined by skill level, years of experience, school attended. Special circumstances may be considered

7U Division ( Ages 7, 6, 5)

No limits on friend requests.

Quick details about the Fall 2024 Season….