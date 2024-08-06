UPDATE – Tuesday Afternoon Fatal Collision on Highway 1 Snarls Traffic

Abbotsford/Chilliwasck – On Tuesday afternoon (August 6, @ 2:45PM), BC Highway Patrol (BCHP) and Chilliwack RCMP responded to a multi-vehicle incident on Highway 1 near Yale Road West in Chilliwack. The highway has been shut down eastbound and currently has a single lane open westbound.

Multiple first responders attended the scene to render aid to those involved. Police can confirm that there are fatalities and multiple people injured. The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) has been called out and will be attending to assist the investigation.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area until further notice and to check Drive BC for updates on the highway being re-opened.

BCHP are currently in the early stages of their investigation and will provide an update when possible.