UPDATE on Drowning Incident at Chilliwack Landing Leisure Centre

Chilliwack – A 4-year-old has died after drowning in a pond at Chilliwack Landing Leisure Centre.

On Monday August 5, 2024, Chilliwack RCMP responded to a report of a drowning incident at the water park of the Chilliwack Landing Leisure Centre. Emergency responders, including the Chilliwack RCMP, BC Emergency Health Services, and Chilliwack Fire Department all attended the scene.

The young girl had been pulled from the water by her family members, and bystanders immediately initiated CPR. Upon arrival, emergency personnel took over life-saving efforts. The child was transported to hospital where she tragically passed away.

From RCMP: Our deepest condolences are with the family and friends of the young child during this heartbreaking time. We have engaged our Victim Services to support the family at this time. We also extend our gratitude to the bystanders and the first responders who made every effort to save her life.