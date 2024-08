Chilliwack – BC Transit and the City of Chilliwack announce that there will be a free shuttle service to get people to the Chilliwack Fair from August 9 – 11.

This shuttle will run between Cottonwood Mall and the fairgrounds at Heritage Park.

Regular fares apply to all other Chilliwack and FVX Routes.

For a fair shuttle schedule and map, click here.

For more information about trip planning, schedules and to sign up for customer alerts, please visit bctransit.com/chilliwack.