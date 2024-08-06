IHIT in Langley – Investigating Homicide of Dillan Unger

Langley – IHIT continues its investigation of a shooting in Langley that left one man dead and one injured.

Background:

On August 2, 2024, at 12:46 a.m., Langley RCMP responded to a report of gun shots in the 7000-block of 202B Street in Langley. Two men suffering from gun shot wounds were subsequently located at the hospital. One of the men succumbed to his injuries and the second has been released from hospital.

In order to further the investigation, IHIT is identifying the victim as 41-year old Dillan Unger of Langley.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has taken conduct of the investigation and continues to work closely in partnership with the Langley RCMP, BC Coroners Service and the Integrated Forensic Identification Services (IFIS).

“This appears to have been a targeted and isolated incident,” says Corporal Chase Smith of IHIT. “Our team is actively working to gather evidence and advance the investigation.”

IHIT is asking any witnesses or anyone with dash camera video in the area of 202B Street from 68 Avenue to 72 Avenue, Langley, between 10:00 p.m. on August 1, 2024, and 3:00 a.m. on August 2, 2024, to please contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

IHIT File No: 2024-0897

Langley File No.: 2024-24501