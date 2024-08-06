Skip to content

Chilliwack Hospice – Russ Walsh Memorial Golf Tournament – September 12

Home
Community
Sports
Chilliwack Hospice – Russ Walsh Memorial Golf Tournament – September 12

Chilliwack – Join Chilliwack Hospice Society for a round of golf and lunch in remembrance of local business leader Russ Walsh and support an exceptional cause. Local businesses and community members will gather together on Thursday, September 12 at Meadowlands Golf & Country Club to play in a special golf tournament held in Russ’ memory.

Donations raised from this event will go to help fund the free grief and palliative care support programs and services provided by Chilliwack Hospice Society.

Established in 1924, Meadowlands Golf & Country Club features a classic 18 hole, par 70 course over 5,600 yards of rolling fairways lined with majestic fir, cottonwood, and maple trees.

Register today – link is here.

RUSS WALSH MEMORIAL GOLF TOURNAMENT
Meadowlands Golf & Country Club
47823 Yale Road, Chilliwack
Thursday, September 12
9:00am Shotgun start

Sponsorship packages are still available!

2024 Chilliwack Hospice – Russ Walsh Memorial Golf Tournament

Share This:

The Veganist

CFC Chilliwack FC

Valley and Canyon Dispatch

Chilliwack Jets

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

Small Business BC

Community Futures

On Key

Related Posts

Abbotsford Council – Brief July Wrap

Abbotsford – Abbotsford Council – Brief July 2024 Wrap Council approves Secondary Suite Incentive Program On July 30, City Council approved a Secondary Suite Incentive