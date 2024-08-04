Women of Rock Tribute Show – Chilliwack Cultural Centre – Saturday August 10

Chilliwack – Las Vegas Show Bands presents THE WOMEN OF ROCK SHOW from LAS VEGAS at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre, Saturday August 10

Hosted by the Totally Tom Petty Show Band, this is a multi-tribute world class tribute show from Las Vegas that has been touring Florida, Texas, Colorado, and Canada this year featuring tributes to Stevie Nicks (Sensational Stevie), Pat Benatar (Passionate Pat Benatar), Joan Jett (Rockin Joan Jett), and Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders (Coolest Chrissie Hynde).

Hear your favorite songs like: Hit Me with Your Best Shot and Heartbreaker by Pat Benatar, Back on the Chain Gang and Brass in Pocket by The Pretenders, Stand Back and Edge of 17 by Stevie Nicks, and I Love Rock and Roll and I Hate Myself for Loving You by Joan Jett, plus so many more.

HUB International Theatre – $60 – All Seats – Saturday August 10 – 7PM

Click here to BUY TICKETS