Fraser River Panel – As Expected – Salmon Numbers Drop Post Chilcotin Landslide

Fraser Valley/Vancouver – The Fraser River Panel met Friday, August 2 to receive an update on the migration of Fraser River sockeye salmon and review the status of migration conditions in the Fraser River watershed including an update on the Chilcotin River landslide. This landslide occurred on July 31, approximately 28 km upstream from the confluence of the Fraser River.

The site is currently highly unstable, and the area is under mandatory evacuation order. In response, First Nation and Provincial governments have enacted emergency management measures (supported by relevant Canadian federal agencies).



It is currently estimated that 194,900 sockeye have passed the Mission hydroacoustics site. At Friday’s meeting, the Panel adopted an Early Summer-run run size of 136,000 with an associated Area 20 timing of July 13.



On August 1 the discharge of the Fraser River at Hope was 2,610 cms, which is approximately 38% below average for this date. The temperature of the Fraser River at Qualark on August 1 was 20.00C, which is 1.70C above average for this date. Fraser River discharge levels and water temperatures will be monitored closely to determine if specific management actions are required during the in-river migratory period to help achieve sockeye escapement goals.

All Panel Area Waters remain closed to commercial salmon fishing.

The next in-season meeting of the Panel is scheduled to occur on Tuesday, August 6.