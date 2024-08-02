Fatal Shooting on 202nd in Langley – IHIT Deployed

Langley – Early Friday morning, just after midnight on August 2, Langley RCMP was called to the 7000 block of 202 Street after a report of heard gun shots was received. As officers were responding an additional report was received of two men suffering from gunshot wounds at the hospital. One of the men has succumbed to his injuries.

The investigation is in the evidence gathering phase. This shooting is believed to be an isolated incident.

The area surrounding the scene on 202 Street will be cordoned off for a significant amount of time. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called and will be working in partnership with the Langley RCMP.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can call the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

File # 2024-24501