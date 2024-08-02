Eight People Charged in CFSEU-BC Joint Operation with Langley RCMP Into Alleged Drug Trafficking Operation

Metro Vancouver/Langley (CFSEU) -A Joint Forces Operation (JFO) between the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of BC (CFSEU-BC) and Langley RCMP has resulted in the seizure of drugs, weapons, and cash from several locations around the Lower Mainland.

In December 2022, CFSEU-BC’s Anti-Trafficking Task Force (CFSEU-BC’s ATTF) and Langley RCMP Drugs and Organized Crime Section entered into a JFO after identifying suspects being investigated by both agencies regarding the same alleged drug trafficking network. The investigation quickly expanded to multiple jurisdictions around the Lower Mainland and the investigators determined that the suspects involved were connected to gang and organized crime activity.

The investigation lead to a number of search warrants being executed between April and May 2023. CFSEU-BC’s ATTF and Langley RCMP investigators, with the assistance of several support units from partner police agencies, executed ten (10) search warrants in Richmond, Coquitlam, Surrey, and Langley.

The search warrants resulted in the arrest of eight (8) individuals and the seizure of the following items:

• Over $40,000 CDN cash;

• 5 vehicles;

• 2 firearms – including ammunition, and prohibited magazines;

• 969 kg of precursors including PMK (used to make MDMA) and 4-Piperidone (used to make fentanyl);

• 131.67 kg of pyridine (used in the synthesis of fentanyl);

• 165 kg of hydrochloric acid (used in the synthesis of fentanyl and MDMA);

• 73.6 g of benzodiazepine;

• Over 1 kg of cocaine – worth an estimated $60,000;

• Over 15 kg of MDMA – worth an estimated $300,000;

• 8.5 kg of fentanyl – worth an estimated $215,000;

• Over $200,000 worth of jewelry;

• Over 4,600 pills including oxycodone, hydromorphone, fentanyl, and caffeine;

• Hydraulic press and other items consistent with a drug manufacturing and trafficking operation.

Based on the volume of seized precursors and other items used in the manufacturing of synthetic drugs such as MDMA and fentanyl, it is estimated that this crime group would have been able to produce 148 kg of MDMA and 139 kg of pure fentanyl. The estimated street value in bulk kilogram level is equal to $3,475,000 worth of fentanyl and $2,960,000 worth of MDMA.

The seized fentanyl is estimated to be equal to approximately 88,683 potentially lethal doses.

Following the search warrants, the investigation continued and on July 29, 2024 the Public Prosecution Service of Canada (PPSC) approved a total of 31 charges against eight (8) individuals:

• Raymond Brown, a 31-year-old male from Surrey

o One count of conspiracy to traffic in a controlled substance contrary to section 465(1)(c) CC

o One count of trafficking a controlled substance for a criminal organization contrary to section 467.13(1) CC

o One count possession of a restricted firearm and ammunition without license contrary to section 95(1) CC

o One count possession of a restricted firearm without license contrary to section 91(1) CC

• Nathanual Brown, a 27-year-old male from Surrey

o One count of conspiracy to traffic in a controlled substance contrary to section 465(1)(c) CC

o One count possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking contrary to section 5(2) CDSA

o One count of trafficking a controlled substance for a criminal organization contrary to section 467.12(1) CC

o One count possession and/or transport items intending that they will be used to produce and/or traffic a controlled substance, contrary to section 7.1 CDSA.

o One count possession of a prohibited firearm without a license contrary to section 91(1) CC

o One count possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition contrary to section 95(1) CC

o One count possession of a prohibited device (AR pattern cartridge magazines) contrary to section 91(2) CC

• Jacob Brown, a 22-year-old male from Coquitlam

o One count of conspiracy to traffic in a controlled substance contrary to section 465(1)(c) CC

o One count possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking contrary to section 5(2) CDSA

o One count committing an offence, possession for the purpose of trafficking for a criminal organization contrary to section 467.12(1) CC

o One count possession and/or transport items intending that they will be used to produce and/or traffic a controlled substance, contrary to section 7.1 CDSA.

• Riley Johal, a 21-year old male from Surrey

o One count of conspiracy to traffic in a controlled substance contrary to section 465(1)(c) CC

o One count possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking contrary to section 5(2) CDSA

o One count of committing an offence, possess controlled substance for purpose of trafficking for a criminal organization contrary to section 467.12(1) CC

o One count possession and/or transport items intending that they will be used to produce and/or traffic a controlled substance, contrary to section 7.1 CDSA.

• Omega Lanek, a 28-year old female from Coquitlam

o One count of conspiracy to traffic in a controlled substance contrary to section 465(1)(c) CC

o One count possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking contrary to section 5(2) CDSA

o One count of committing an offence, possess a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking for a criminal organization contrary to section 467.12(1) CC

o One count possession and/or transport items intending that they will be used to produce and/or traffic a controlled substance, contrary to section 7.1 CDSA

• Robert Brienza, a 30-year-old male from Langley

o Four counts of trafficking a controlled substance contrary to Section5(1) CDSA

• Kristina Suidy, a 28-year-old female from Langley

o One count trafficking a controlled substance contrary to Section 5(1) of the CDSA.

• Danica Jalbert, a 29-year-old female from Langley

o Three counts trafficking a controlled substance contrary to Section 5(1) of the CDSA.

All individuals have either been arrested or have turned themselves into the courts. Only Raymond Brown remains in custody. All others have been released pending their next scheduled court date on August 14th, 2024 in Surrey Provincial Court.

“This investigation resulted in the disruption and individuals charged in an alleged drug trafficking operation of an organized crime group manufacturing and trafficking potentially deadly synthetic drugs such as fentanyl in our communities,” says Inspector Todd Thomas, Senior Investigating Officer for CFSEU-BC. “Our mandate and ability to work with our partner agencies to investigate across multiple jurisdictions allows us to target gang members and groups who impact public safety in multiple communities and hold them accountable for the harm they bring to our communities.”

The harm and loss caused by toxic and illicit drugs affects our community with serious and tragic consequences. The collaboration and partnership between the Langley RCMP and our integrated teams is a testament to our commitment to target those who prey on our most vulnerable and to protect our communities from further harm,” says Staff Sergeant David Bell-Irving, Acting Operations Support Officer for Langley RCMP. “I commend the hard work and perseverance by our investigators and partners to keep our community safe.”

CFSEU-BC would like to thank the following agencies for their assistance with this investigation, RCMP FSOC CLEAR Team, Langley RCMP Drugs and Organized Crime Section, Coquitlam RCMP, Richmond RCMP, Surrey RCMP, and LMD ERT.