District of Hope – Chilcotn Landslide – Installation of 24-hour Monitoring System and Water Level Gauge

Hope – August 2 Update Regarding Chilcotin Landslide.

The District of Hope continues to work with provincial authorities in planning for the potential effects of Chilcotin Landslide upon flow levels in the Fraser River.

A 24-hour monitoring system and water level gauge have been installed at the site to provide real-time data and updates, ensuring constant surveillance. The Chilcotin River remains fully dammed, with no seepage detected. The dam itself measures approximately 600 meters in width, 1000 meters in length, and 30 meters in depth.

The Province anticipates a gradual increase in water flows and debris from an over-topping event rather than a catastrophic breach. In a worst-case scenario, water levels at Hope may rise by 30 cm, with the effects expected to reach Hope in approximately 29 hours. There is also a potential for debris to flow downstream, posing additional risks.

The District urges all residents to stay informed and prepared. Please follow all safety advisories and alerts issued by the authorities. To keep travelers informed over the long weekend, an intrusive alert system will activate daily.

Keep following PreparedBC and District of Hope social media. Please stay alert, inform others and take necessary precautions.