Chilliwack RCMP and SAR Respond to Three Hiker Calls in Distress – Back to Back to Back

In response to three emergency calls within three-hour span, the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment is urging all visitors to the region to ensure they are adequately prepared before venturing into the backcountry.

Summary:

On Thursday July 25, 2024, the Chilliwack RCMP responded to three separate calls for lost or overdue hikers:

At approximately 1:15 pm, A distress alert from Garmin International regarding hikers lost in heavy fog on Mount Slesse. Search and Rescue (SAR) team was deployed, and the hikers were airlifted to safety.

At 2:10 pm an SOS message from two lost hikers near Lindeman Lake. Conflicting messages about injuries led to the launch of a helicopter. The two females were rescued off the mountain with minimal injuries and were released into Emergency Health Services care. The two hikers were lost and not adequately prepared for their hike.

At approximately 4:00 pm the RCMP received a report of overdue hikers from the Flora Lake summit area. SAR, while on an unrelated rescue, confirmed that the hikers’ vehicle was not at the trailhead parking lot. The hikers were located and found to be safe, though they had not properly researched and planned their trip, causing their delay.

Know before you go:

Research and familiarize: Always research and familiarize yourself with your destination. Read up on conditions to help make the best plan for your day.

Proper clothing and footwear: Wear or carry suitable clothing and proper footwear. Dress in layers to regulate body temperature and adjust to sudden weather changes.

Communication: Be aware of cellular and satellite coverage in the area. Cell coverage may be limited to highway corridors or impacted by mountains blocking the signal. Ensure your phone is fully charged, and carry an extra battery pack and cord. A two-way radio system and a Personal Locator beacon are great backups.

Wildlife Awareness: Know which animals are in the area and how to react if you encounter them.

Know your limits: To avoid injury and exhaustion, consider training to improve your fitness if you planning a longer or more arduous hike.

Pack the 10 essentials, even in the summer: Even in the summer, always pack the 10 essentials.

We are grateful that no injuries occurred and that all hikers were safely rescued. However, these incidents highlight the importance of being thoroughly prepared before heading into the backcountry, said Staff Sergeant Grant Floris from the Chilliwack RCMP. Proper planning and preparation can make all the difference in ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience.

We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to the Search and Rescue volunteers for their dedication and hard work. Their efforts ensure the safety and well-being of all who venture into the backcountry.

For more tips on safe hiking, visit BCRCMP, our Regional SAR partners in Chilliwack, Kent-Harrison, Hope, or www.adventuresmart.ca.

By following these guidelines, you can ensure a safer and more enjoyable backcountry experience.