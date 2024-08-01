Two Abbotsford Gang Members Released on Bail – Pose Risk to Community

Abbotsford – On July 31, the Abbotsford Police Department were notified that Anmol SANDHU and Navpreet DHALIWAL were released from custody on Bail until trial. They will be residing within west Abbotsford.

The Abbotsford Police Department recognizes the public safety risk these two men present and is issuing this public notification to keep the public informed.

Anmol SANDHU and Navpreet DHALIWAL have been provided with a series of court-

imposed bail conditions that consist of:

Electronic Monitoring

House Arrest

Not to possess weapons defined by the Criminal Code

Variety of No contact orders

Prohibited from communicating on any social media platform

Prohibited from owning or possessing a cellular telephone

Should anyone observe Anmol SANDHU or Navpreet DHALIWAL in violation of any of their court-ordered conditions, or has information that would assist police with their investigation, is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225 or 9-1-1 in case of emergency.

AbbyPD File: 2022-49882

Background:

In late 2022, the Abbotsford Police Department’s Drug Enforcement Unit initiated a

large-scale drug trafficking investigation focusing on the activities of two Abbotsford

residents, Anmol SANDHU and Navpreet DHALIWAL. Both men are connected to the

ongoing BC Gang Conflict and present a significant public safety risk.

During the investigation, multiple search warrants were executed at several residences

in Abbotsford and Surrey, resulting in almost six kilograms of fentanyl, two kilograms of

cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, morphine, large amounts of cash and firearms

being seized.

As a result of additional evidence being obtained during the drug investigation, the

Abbotsford Police Major Crime Unit initiated “Project High Table,” focusing on Anmol

SANDHU and Navpreet DHALIWAL as investigators believed they were conspiring to

commit murder.

On February 21st, 2024, Anmol SANDHU and Navpreet DHALIWAL were arrested and

charged with two counts of Conspiracy to Commit Murder and remanded into custody.

Further charges of Trafficking a Controlled Substance and Firearms offences have also

been laid.