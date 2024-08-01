Chilliwack RCMP – One in Custody after Assault – Yale and Williams

Chilliwack – One man was sent to hospital, and another is in custody, after police were called to the area of Yale Road and Williams Street Early Thursday morning for a report of an assault in progress with a possible weapon.

On Thursday, August 1, 2024, just after Midnight , Chilliwack RCMP frontline officers responded to the area of Yale Road and Williams Street, where they located a man who had been physically assaulted and sustained serious injuries. The man was transported to hospital by ambulance.

Officers quickly identified and arrested a suspect at the scene, and he remains in custody.

Police are asking for anyone with information to call Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 and quote file 2024-32579.