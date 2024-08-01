AUGUST 1 UPDATE -Chilcotin River Landslide and Possible Effect on Fraser Valley

Victoria/Abbotsford – A flood warning, flood watches and an evacuation order remain in place due to a landslide over the Chilcotin River near Farwell Canyon.

The Province is continuing to take action with partners to keep people safe with around-the-clock monitoring in place and a risk assessment underway.

In the morning of Wednesday, July 31, 2024, a landslide blocked the Chilcotin River, which feeds into the Fraser River. The landslide is approximately 22 kilometres upstream from the Farwell Canyon Bridge and is estimated to be roughly 600 to 800 metres in length, 300 to 600 metres in width and roughly 30 metres in depth.

The landslide has dammed the Chilcotin River and water is pooling behind the debris. It is estimated that the water has backed up behind the dam approximately eight kilometres up the river. The material blocking the river is composed of sands, silts and clays, which are susceptible to rapid erosion.

Provincial personnel are assessing and monitoring the landslide with modelling and mapping, geotechnical assessments, remote sensing technology, Light Detection And Ranging Data (LiDar) and environmental impact assessments. The focus is on learning as much as possible about when and how the water is most likely to be dispersed to the Chilcotin River.

At this time, there is no anticipated timeline on when this may occur. Personnel are monitoring the site 24/7. Drones and aerial resources are also being used for monitoring.

It is possible a large amount of debris will flow down the Chilcotin River to the Fraser River confluence, then south to Hope and ultimately to the ocean. However, even if a rapid surge were to happen at the landslide site, it is expected to take a number of hours for the debris and increased water levels to make it down the river to the vicinity of Hope.

The Province is continuing to co-ordinate with local authorities, First Nations and the federal government.

BC Emergency Alerts have been issued via cellphones, radio and television to people near the area. The Cariboo Regional District has an active evacuation order in place for areas surrounding the landslide. The Province is prepared to issue further BC Emergency Alerts as needed. For more information on active evacuation alerts and evacuation orders, visit: https://www.emergencyinfobc.gov.bc.ca/

People are urged to avoid the Chilcotin River and the Fraser River from Hope to the Chilcotin River confluence. People living in areas where a flood warning, flood watches and high streamflow advisory have been issued are encouraged to pack a grab-and-go bag and have an evacuation plan ready in case they are required to evacuate.

The Province has been working with communities to open evacuation reception centres as a precaution. The Province is prepared to take additional actions to keep people and communities safe in the event of flooding. Sandbags, sandbag machines, gabions and tiger dams are ready to be deployed to communities if needed.

The Province will continue sharing information as it becomes available.

FROM CITY OF ABBOTSFORD:

The River Forecast Centre has issued a High Streamflow Advisory for the Fraser River downstream of Hope due to a landslide dam that could give way on the Chilcotin River near Farwell Canyon. Water flow could increase rapidly while impacts downstream of Hope are expected to be less severe. City staff are connected with the Provincial Regional Emergency Operations Centre for updates and are monitoring the water levels closely. Residents are advised to stay clear of the river over the coming days.

For more information, please read the release from the River Forecast Centre here.

Alert Level -Medium