Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre Seeing Major Uptick in Deepfake Technology – Videos Impersonating Politicians, Celebrities and News Anchors

Ottawa/Fraser Valley – The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre is seeing an increase in reporting where fraudsters are using deepfake technology. The deepfake videos are impersonating politicians, celebrities, and news anchors.

Deepfake videos utilize sophisticated artificial intelligence algorithms to manipulate audio and video to make it appear as though the trusted person is promoting fraudulent investment platforms, merchandise or applications. These deepfake videos can be convincing, making it difficult for viewers to identify the video as authentic or not. They often circulate on social media platforms and, in some cases, are being used to commit fraud and spread false information.

Warning signs – How to protect yourself

Assume that a video which includes a public figure promoting merchandise or investments is fake until you can prove otherwise by doing your own research

Exercise caution when viewing videos that seem too good to be true or show public figures saying something out of character. Deepfakes often rely on sensational or provocative content to manipulate viewers.

Looks for signs of video editing such as unnatural movements, mismatched audio, or inconsistent lighting and shadows

Cross-check information; look for corroborating evidence from trusted sources

Some fraudsters will use the name of legitimate companies to lend credibility to the fraud and convince victims to send money. Verify email addresses, URL’s, phone numbers and their physical address.

Verify if the investment companies are registered with your Provincial Securities Regulator or the National Registration Search Tool Are they registered?

Learn more tips and tricks for protecting yourself

Anyone who suspects they have been the victim of cybercrime or fraud should report it to their local police and to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre’s online reporting system or by phone at 1-888-495-8501. If not a victim, you should still report the incident to the CAFC.