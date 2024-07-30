Fraser Valley Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS” – August Long Weekend – NOTE: All Are Repeat Offenders

Fraser Valley – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court

LEWIS, Tiffany

2024 Crimestoppers LEWIS-Tiffany

Age: 34

Height: 5’9” ft

Weight: 126lbs

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Greens

Wanted: Robbery

Warrant in effect: July 24, 2024

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack

PEARCE, Oliver

RCMP Oliver Robson Pearce/Dec 2022

Age: 51

Height: 6’3” ft

Weight: 172lbs

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Blue

Wanted: Fraud, Mischief, and Impaired Driving

Warrant in effect: December 8, 2022

Parole Jurisdiction: Mission

GARNER, Calvin

2024 CrimeStoppers GARNER, Calvin

Age: 48

Height: 5’7” ft

Weight: 157lbs

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Wanted: Break and Enter with Intent to Commit Offence x2, Possess Stolen Property x2, Theft $5000 or Under x2, Possess Controlled Substance x4, Utter Threats to Cause Death or Bodily Harm

Warrant in effect: July 24, 2024

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack