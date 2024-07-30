Chiefs Sign Quebec Born Prospect

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Chiefs announce the signing of 2008-born forward Enzo Lottin. Lottin hails from Trois-Rivieres Quebec City and is a player the Chiefs have been watching for some time. “We are really happy to be able to add Enzo to our group ahead of the 24-25 BCHL Season.” Said Chiefs Head Coach Brian Maloney before adding “This is a prime example of a player entering into junior hockey and looking at the college route as a way to provide a little more runway for his personal development. Our league prides itself on giving Canadian players the opportunity to explore this option and develop in a great league like the BCHL.”

A dynamic offensive player, Lottin put up impressive numbers last season for the Trois-Rivieres Estacades with 11 goals, 26 assists in the regular season and an excellent 18 points in 15 games during the playoffs for his team. Drafted in both the USHL and the QMJHL (7th overall), Maloney is excited about what Lottin will bring to the team offensively. “With Enzo’s IQ and ability to create offense, this is a perfect fit for our team. We wanted to add more scoring acumen across our lineup and Enzo is another example of that. With him having the opportunity to choose to develop in a league like ours, it is our main priority to help Enzo and our other players get ready to step in and be impact players at the NCAA level.” Said the Chiefs GM.

“I am very excited to join the Chiefs organization for this coming season. They have a great development plan in place in order to become the best student athlete possible. The BCHL has proven in the past to be a great route for young players from Eastern Canada such as Bradly Nadeau, Joaquim Lemay and Alex Newhook.” Said Lottin.