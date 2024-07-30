UPDATE with REACTION – After 88 Years, The BC Tree Fruits Co-Operative Is No More

Okanagan (with files from CBC/Global/Castanet) – It was a fixture for the BC Farming economy for 88 years.

It is no more and that has the agriculture sector very concerned.

CBC reported:

The B.C. Tree Fruits co-operative announced to growers on Friday it is dissolving and seeking court direction to liquidate its assets.

The co-operative, which is made up of more than 230 farming families, is perhaps best known to consumers for its green leaf logo that has adorned fruit packaging and apple stickers for decades as a sign of B.C.-grown quality.

Members have been informed by email that as of Friday, the co-operative would no longer be receiving fruit at its packing facilities and advised growers to “immediately search for another alternative to market your fruit for the balance of the 2024 season.”

In a written statement, the company cited “extremely low estimated fruit volumes, weather effects and difficult market and financial conditions” as the reasons for dissolving the co-operative.

This statement was NOT shared with media.

Okanagan fruit farmers have been faced with catastrophic crop losses from extreme weather, not just this past winter, the heat dome of 2021 started the downward spiral for fruit farmers.

(There is a an effect within the Fraser Valley as it affects berry and hazelnut growers)

The chaotic weather wiped out almost all of the valley’s peach, apricot and nectarine crops and severely damaged cherry orchards.

Growers now are on their own to find buyers and distributors.

The website has no information on this decision.

There has been open frustration by growers with various decision by the Board of Directors.

FVN is reaching out to growers for more information on this story. fvn@shaw.ca

Logan Bryan with the Veganist in Chilliwack : That’s a massive blow to the farmers, who rely on the Co-op to market and make the trades needed. I feel that this was executed poorly, and will have a negative impact for the season as farmers scramble to make the needed deals with markets and distributors.

The BC United party is turning this into a campaign issue (the Provincial Election is October 19):

With the imminent shutdown of BC Tree Fruits Cooperative threatening over 300 farming families, countless employees, and affecting agricultural supply companies in British Columbia, BC United Leader Kevin Falcon and Shadow Minister for Agriculture and Food, MLA Ian Paton, are urgently calling on Premier David Eby and the NDP to take immediate action. This follows an agricultural town hall meeting with Falcon, Paton, and impacted farmers in the Okanagan.

BC United is calling for the following immediate actions:

Freezing the Cooperative’s asset liquidation;

Providing immediate emergency funding to allow growers to store/process this season’s harvest;

Ensuring that controlled atmosphere storage is operational as soon as possible to preserve fruits currently being harvested and to mitigate further losses in the industry.

“As BC Tree Fruits faces its most challenging period in its almost 90-year history, we are urging the NDP government to step up and provide the necessary resources to support this vital industry,” said BC United Leader, Kevin Falcon. “With the industry on the brink, where are Premier Eby and the Agriculture Minister? BC United is here listening and ready to assist in fixing this crisis. Now, David Eby and the NDP government must step up and do their part to help.”

The potential closure of the Cooperative highlights a dire need for government intervention to prevent significant job losses and major disruptions in British Columbia’s food supply chain. BC United is on the ground listening and demanding to know why David Eby and his Agriculture Minister are missing in action.

“The looming dissolution of the BC Tree Fruits Cooperative is a direct result of the NDP ignoring an issue until it becomes a full-blown crisis,” said BC United Shadow Minister for Agriculture and Food, MLA Ian Paton. “This cooperative is essential for packing, storing, and marketing various fruits and its closure could permanently damage B.C.’s fruit industry, impacting countless families and the economy.”

The BC Tree Fruits Cooperative is vital to the economy and has been a foundational institution in the Okanagan for nearly nine decades. Its closure risks devastating impacts on hundreds of farming families and the broader community. In this critical moment, only BC United is standing up for these farmers, who have heard nothing from the NDP or John Rustad’s party.

BC United is demanding immediate government action to safeguard this essential collective and protect British Columbia’s agricultural sector.