Missing Surrey Teen – 14 Year Old Gabriella Doherty FOUND SAFE

Missing Surrey Teen – 14 Year Old Gabriella Doherty FOUND SAFE

Surrey/Fraser Valley – Surrey RCMP is pleased to confirm that the 14-year-old female reported missing on July 28, 2024 has been located, and she is safe and sound.

Surrey RCMP thanks the media and public for their assistance.

