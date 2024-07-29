First Annual Sq’éwqel Pride Festival – Seabird Island – Wednesday August 7

Seabird Island – Sq’éwqel’s very first Pride Festival is August 7 from 3 PM to 7 PM. It will be at the Seabird Island Band Office on Chowat Road.

This historic event will bring our community together under the vibrant theme “tl’íls mekw’wat” or “Love Everyone.” and will be featuring amazing Indigenous Artists.

Family-Friendly Fun for All Ages: This festival is for everyone! It’s a family-friendly event where people of all ages can come together to celebrate love and diversity.

Local community booths:

Harm Reduction from the Family Development Team

Free Reign Associates

Hope Pride

Chilliwack Pride

CYHC

GSN

Schedule:

3:00 PM: Opening Song & Welcome

4:00 PM: Live Performances

4:30 PM: Door Prizes

5:00 PM: Live Performances

5:30 PM: Door Prizes

6:00 PM: Live Performances

6:30 PM: Door Prizes

7:00 PM: Closing Remarks