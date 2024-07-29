Fatal Small Plane Crash North of Merritt

Merritt – On Sunday evening (July 28, 2024, @ 7PM) Merritt RCMP responded to a report of a plane that crashed two kilometres north of the Merritt Airport, east of Highway 5A.

Upon arrival, emergency crews located the crash site, where they identified both the pilot and passenger deceased.

The airplane was a two-seat homebuilt amphibious aircraft.

The Merritt RCMP is working with the Transportation Safety Board and BC Coroners Service to determine the causal factors of this incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Merritt RCMP at (250) 378-4262.