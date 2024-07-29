2024 Harrison Dragon Boat Festival Final Results

Harrison – The Harrison Dragon Boat Festival thanks everyone for coming out to Harrison Lake, and a huge congratulations to all the teams at this past Saturday’s Festival. The sunny weather was the perfect setting to a great day on the beach as the Festival welcomed almost 60 teams back to Harrison Lake.

A few highlights from the day’s race results.

Mixed 500m Grand Final Champion: Juice Dragon Boat (2:03.779)

Women’s 500m Grand Final Champion: FCRCC SrC Women (2:20.939)

For full results, please visit tinyurl.com/HDBF2024Results. Thank you to everyone that came out to race, and the volunteers helping bring the event to life. Full photo albums will be posted in the coming days on the Dragon Boat BC Facebook Page.

With the support of the Government of British Columbia and Oddball Workshop. Presented in partnership between Fraser Valley Paddling Club and Dragon Boat BC.