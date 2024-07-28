Skip to content

Win Tickets to See Nazareth with the Stan Giles Band – Tuesday August 6 (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – Classic Rock KISM 92.9 & The Stan Giles Band welcome “NAZARETH” to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre in the HUB International Theatre – Tuesday August 6.

Nazareth last played Chilliwack in 2013. One of the last gigs with lead singer Dan McCafferty.

The original FVN story is here.

You can WIN tickets to see Nazareth and Stan Giles by simply liking the posts on chillTV and FVN and letting us know why you want to go to the show.

Be creative! There are a pair of tickets from chillTV and another pair from FVN. Winners will be drawn at random.

A tip of the hat MUST go out to Chris Loewen from Chilliwack Outdoor Power Equipment Ltd for providing the tickets. A huge supporter of local music and it’s his way of giving back to the community.

Chris Loewen – Facebook
2024 chillTV This Week in Chilliwack – Don Lehn (l) with Stan Giles – July 11, 2024

