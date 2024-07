Chilliwack – A loud crowd at Exhibition Field as the Valley Huskers, coming off the bye , started their season in the BCFC.

The Kamloops Broncos didn’t know what hit them. The Huskers won 51-7.

Next up for the Huskers a home game for the long weekend. Saturday August 3rd at 7pm vs Okanagan Sun.

Also on August 3 at 4PM at MacLeod Stadium, The Langley Rams host Prince George. The Rams had a bye week. The Rams lost to the Okanagan Sun 22-15 back on July 20.