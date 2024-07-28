Disabled Smoke Alarms Should Have Helped Residents in Townhouse Fire Near Chilliwack Coliseum

Chilliwack – Early Sunday morning ( 3AM, July 28) Chilliwack Fire Department responded to reports of a townhouse on fire in the 45000 block of Hodgins Avenue.

Firefighters arrived to find an active fire with smoke and flames visible from the roofline, and all occupants safely evacuated. The call was immediately upgraded to a second alarm.

Approximately 40 firefighters from Halls 1, 2, 4, 5, and 6 responded to the scene, focusing on aggressively knocking down the fire to prevent it from spreading to exposures.

RCMP, BCEHS, and Emergency Support Services were on scene to provide support. Unfortunately, three families have been displaced due to the fire.



It was found that not all units had working smoke alarms, highlighting the critical need for residents to test their smoke alarms monthly and replace them according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Chilliwack Fire urge all residents to ensure they have working smoke alarms on each level of their home and in each sleeping area, with alarms interconnected so that when one goes off, all levels are alerted to the fire. We are fortunate that there were no injuries to the occupants or the firefighters.



The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the RCMP, with support from the Chilliwack Fire Department. Anyone with information regarding this fire is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)