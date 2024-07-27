After 88 Years, The BC Tree Fruits Co-Operative Is No More

Okanagan (with files from CBC/Global/Castanet) – It was a fixture for the BC Farming economy for 88 years.

It is no more and that has the agriculture sector very concerned.

CBC reported:

The B.C. Tree Fruits co-operative announced to growers on Friday it is dissolving and seeking court direction to liquidate its assets.

The co-operative, which is made up of more than 230 farming families, is perhaps best known to consumers for its green leaf logo that has adorned fruit packaging and apple stickers for decades as a sign of B.C.-grown quality.

Members have been informed by email that as of Friday, the co-operative would no longer be receiving fruit at its packing facilities and advised growers to “immediately search for another alternative to market your fruit for the balance of the 2024 season.”

In a written statement, the company cited “extremely low estimated fruit volumes, weather effects and difficult market and financial conditions” as the reasons for dissolving the co-operative.

This statement was NOT shared with media.

Okanagan fruit farmers have been faced with catastrophic crop losses from extreme weather, not just this past winter, the heat dome of 2021 started the downward spiral for fruit farmers.

The chaotic weather wiped out almost all of the valley’s peach, apricot and nectarine crops and severely damaged cherry orchards.

Growers now are on their own to find buyers and distributors.

The website has no information on this decision.

There has been open frustration by growers with various decision by the Board of Directors.

FVN is reaching out to growers for more information on this story. fvn@shaw.ca

Logan Bryan with the Veganist in Chilliwack : That’s a massive blow to the farmers, who rely on the Co-op to market and make the trades needed. I feel that this was executed poorly, and will have a negative impact for the season as farmers scramble to make the needed deals with markets and distributors.