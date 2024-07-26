Provincial Health Minister Rescinds All Covid-19 Restrictions Including Those for Health Care Workers, New Vaccine Registry, Those Terminated Can Re-Apply for their Jobs

Victoria – Dr. Bonnie Henry, British Columbia’s provincial health officer (PHO), has issued the following statement:

“As British Columbia’s provincial health officer, I am issuing an order to end the public-health emergency for COVID-19 and rescinding all related orders.

“Since March 2020, we have been in a provincial public-health emergency to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. While COVID-19 is not gone, we now have high levels of protection in the health-care system and in communities throughout B.C.

“The latest epidemiological data I have received shows the risk posed by the SARS CoV-2 virus is reduced. Wastewater indicators and testing data show COVID-19 has levelled off and the number of people in intensive care and in hospitals is lower and stable. The level of protection provided by vaccines and hybrid immunity is also helping to protect us.

“Throughout the pandemic, we regularly reviewed the PHO orders based on data and evidence, such as: infection rates; sources of transmission; the presence of clusters and outbreaks, particularly those in health-care facilities; the number of people in hospital and in intensive care; deaths; immunization rates; vaccine availability; and the vulnerability of particular populations.

“In addition, we monitored trends throughout B.C., the rest of Canada and other jurisdictions, and watched closely the evolution of the SARS CoV-2 virus through whole genome sequencing.

“During the pandemic, public-health orders were lifted as the situation changed. These included restrictions on gatherings, mask mandates and other measures aimed at preventing transmission of respiratory illnesses and protecting those most at risk. We are now at the point where I am confident we can continue to manage COVID-19 without the need for the public-health emergency.

In response to the provincial health officer’s decision to end the COVID-19 public-health emergency, which ends the COVID-19 vaccine mandate in health-care settings, the Province is making it mandatory for health-care workers to disclose their immunization status as a way to help keep people safe.

Health-care workers must report their vaccination status for COVID-19 and influenza.

Health-care workers must report whether they have been vaccinated or have previously contracted:

measles

mumps

rubella

hepatitis B

whooping cough (pertussis)

chicken pox (varicella)

Some of this information was previously collected by health authorities and now will be collected through a provincial registry to ensure reporting is consistent throughout B.C. The requirement to report will be phased in, beginning with the immediate collection of immune-status records for all new hires and appointees.

Health-care workers who were terminated because they did not comply with previous orders requiring COVID-19 immunization can apply and be hired for positions.