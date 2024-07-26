BC Football Conference New Streaming Service – Rams and Huskers Fans Will See Improvements

Fraser Valley – The British Columbia Football Conference (BCFC) has a new streaming platform for Week 2 that the league is confident this will create a seamless, user friendly platform for viewers.
For those of you who experienced multiple billings with the service they used last weekend (July 20th), refunds are being issued by that company.
If you have not received your refund by August 2, please email marketing@bcfootballconference.com
OPINION from BC Nurses Union – Province Lifts Public Health Orders Related to COVID-19
Vancouver – The BC Nurses’ Union acknowledges Friday July 26, 2024 announcements from the Provincial Health Officer and Minster of Health, bringing an end to