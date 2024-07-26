2024 – Chilliwack RibFest 2.0 – Vedder Park – July 26 to 28

Chilliwack – The best ribs in Canada and all in one place.
Taste coast-to-coast greatness this July 26 to 28 when Canada’s best ribbers descend on Chilliwack’s Vedder River Park for an entire weekend of perfect BBQ.
This is not a competition. It is a feast produced by Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival.
The Grey Cup Touring Festival will be on location on Friday July 26 with the Grey Cup in tow.
Visit https://chilliwackribfest.ca/ to order your tickets (by donation) for you and your family.
Also featuring…
Boss Hogs BBQ, Prairie Smoke & Spice, Guerilla Q, Smoke Dem Bones, Gator BBQ
Mainstage Entertainment by McDonald Entertainment
Frosty beers from local breweries & Event Pour Co.
8 of BCs favourite food trucks
A BC Shop Local artisan market
Partnership with Johnstons Pork, Chilliwack Chamber
Amazing Sponsors Produce Gone Wild, Sunbelt Canada, Province of BC
Food Trucks like G’s Donairs, Twisted Potato, Big Chip, Candy’s Lemonade, Street Dogs
Ninja Obstacle Course, Inflatables & Kid zone, Chilliwack Chiefs
Entertainment Presented By McDonald Entertainment Media
FRIDAY JULY 26TH
HOST & DJ 3-5:30PM
KOS 5:30-7:30PM
RETROBOT 7:30-9PM
HOUSE DJ 9-10PM
SATURDAY JULY 27TH
HOST & DJ 11-1:30PM
LOUNGE HOUNDS 1:30-3:30PM
FULL TILT 3:30-5:30PM
DUANE WATSON BAND 5:30-7:30PM
STILETTO 7:30-9PM
HOUSE DJ 9-10PM
SUNDAY JULY 28TH
HOST & DJ 11-1:30PM
DOG DAZE 1:30-3:30PM
MOOD THERAPY 3:30-5:30PM
STAN GILES BAND 5:30-7:30PM
HOUSE DJ 7:30-9PM