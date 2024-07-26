2024 – Chilliwack RibFest 2.0 – Vedder Park – July 26 to 28

Chilliwack – The best ribs in Canada and all in one place.

Taste coast-to-coast greatness this July 26 to 28 when Canada’s best ribbers descend on Chilliwack’s Vedder River Park for an entire weekend of perfect BBQ.

This is not a competition. It is a feast produced by Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival.

The Grey Cup Touring Festival will be on location on Friday July 26 with the Grey Cup in tow.

Visit https://chilliwackribfest.ca/ to order your tickets (by donation) for you and your family.

Facebook info is here.

Also featuring…

Boss Hogs BBQ, Prairie Smoke & Spice, Guerilla Q, Smoke Dem Bones, Gator BBQ

Mainstage Entertainment by McDonald Entertainment

Frosty beers from local breweries & Event Pour Co.

8 of BCs favourite food trucks

A BC Shop Local artisan market

Partnership with Johnstons Pork, Chilliwack Chamber

Amazing Sponsors Produce Gone Wild, Sunbelt Canada, Province of BC

Food Trucks like G’s Donairs, Twisted Potato, Big Chip, Candy’s Lemonade, Street Dogs

Ninja Obstacle Course, Inflatables & Kid zone, Chilliwack Chiefs

Entertainment Presented By McDonald Entertainment Media

FRIDAY JULY 26TH

HOST & DJ 3-5:30PM

KOS 5:30-7:30PM

RETROBOT 7:30-9PM

HOUSE DJ 9-10PM

SATURDAY JULY 27TH

HOST & DJ 11-1:30PM

LOUNGE HOUNDS 1:30-3:30PM

FULL TILT 3:30-5:30PM

DUANE WATSON BAND 5:30-7:30PM

STILETTO 7:30-9PM

HOUSE DJ 9-10PM

SUNDAY JULY 28TH

HOST & DJ 11-1:30PM

DOG DAZE 1:30-3:30PM

MOOD THERAPY 3:30-5:30PM

STAN GILES BAND 5:30-7:30PM

HOUSE DJ 7:30-9PM

2024 Chilliwack Rib Fest