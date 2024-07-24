UPDATE – Chilliwack Officer Brings “Kids Don’t Float” to Cultus Lake

Cultus Lake – Constable Bradley Holditch has a passion for boating and being on the water. This is evident in his work with the RCMP as a boat operator and working seasonal policing in Chilliwack for the last two years. While on seasonal policing he’s responded to drownings at Cultus Lake and knew he wanted to do something more to help prevent these tragedies.

I experience first hand the trauma that can happen on the water. I wanted to help prevent these drowning tragedies, says Cst. Holditch. I saw the ‘Kids Don’t Float’ program while visiting Vancouver Island and immediately knew I wanted to introduce this at Cultus Lake.

Holditch immediately got to work to set up the program. He approached local government agencies and local businesses for assistance to get the Kids Don’t Float program off the ground.

The support I received from local businesses and the Cultus Lake Park Board was amazing, all partners were eager to contribute in making the lake a safer place to visit, says Cst. Holditch. The sponsors and the park board helped to pay for and set up the lifejacket station at the lake and without their support this wouldn’t have happened.

Officers at the lake, have noticed that the loaner lifejackets are being well-received and the public is utilizing this free service. Through partnership with the Lifesaving Society, BC/YK Branch, water safety pamphlets are available in 12 different languages. On the opening day of the program, Cst. Holditch and Seasonal Policing members visited Main Beach bringing awareness of the PFDs available to the public along with providing water safety tips. Beachgoers were appreciative of the service and the PFDs were returned at the end of the day.

My wish with this program is that it can help prevent unnecessary tragedies from happening on the water. The trauma I have had to deal with and the trauma families experience in losing a loved one to drowning, is something I don’t want to happen anymore. This program is all about education and improving water safety, says Cst. Holditch.

I hope people will have an amazing summer and enjoy the water safely by wearing their lifejackets. I know I will.

Knowing July sees the peak of water-related incidents each year, the 3rd week of July is National Drowning Prevention Week. Please be safe on the water and help build water safety awareness.