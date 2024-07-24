Skip to content

2024 Harrison Dragon Boat Festival – Saturday July 27

Harrison – The forecast for the annual Harrison Dragon Boat Festival is expected top be picture perfect, and not too hot and muggy.

Info courtesy of the Dragon Boat Website:

Racer Village

  • Teams will be allowed to bring and set up their tents in the designated Paddler’s Village only on Friday July 26 between 3pm-5pm, or Saturday morning July 27 starting at 7:30am.
  • Teams are not permitted to set-up their tent on the grass/outside the Paddler’s Village unless there are specific reasons required to do so. If this is the case please check-in at HQ before setting up your tent.
  • Please note tent spaces will be roughly indicated, but fencing and flagging tape will not be place. Please follow instructions from on-site crews.
  • Teams are responsible for making sure tents are secured with their own weights or sandbags.
  • Liquor consumption, BBQ’s, open fires, drones, and commercial activity is strictly prohibited without permission from the Festival

Team Check In/Registration

  • Reminders that waivers and rosters are all completed online at register.dragonboatbc.ca.
  • The mandatory captain/steersperson meeting will be held at 8:30 AM at the finish line tent. Each team must send their captain or administrator plus steersperson to the meeting.

Race Program

  • Race grid draft 1 was published Monday July 22.
  • The race program is 3X500M.

On Site Services

