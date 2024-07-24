2024 Harrison Dragon Boat Festival – Saturday July 27

Harrison – The forecast for the annual Harrison Dragon Boat Festival is expected top be picture perfect, and not too hot and muggy.
Info courtesy of the Dragon Boat Website:
Racer Village
- Teams will be allowed to bring and set up their tents in the designated Paddler’s Village only on Friday July 26 between 3pm-5pm, or Saturday morning July 27 starting at 7:30am.
- Teams are not permitted to set-up their tent on the grass/outside the Paddler’s Village unless there are specific reasons required to do so. If this is the case please check-in at HQ before setting up your tent.
- Please note tent spaces will be roughly indicated, but fencing and flagging tape will not be place. Please follow instructions from on-site crews.
- Teams are responsible for making sure tents are secured with their own weights or sandbags.
- Liquor consumption, BBQ’s, open fires, drones, and commercial activity is strictly prohibited without permission from the Festival
Team Check In/Registration
- Reminders that waivers and rosters are all completed online at register.dragonboatbc.ca.
- The mandatory captain/steersperson meeting will be held at 8:30 AM at the finish line tent. Each team must send their captain or administrator plus steersperson to the meeting.
Race Program
- Race grid draft 1 was published Monday July 22.
- The race program is 3X500M.
On Site Services
- Water – Harrison has installed a water bottle refill station on the side of the new washroom facility by Racer Village (click here for exact location). As a result, bottled water will not be available any more from the Festival. Please remember to bring your own reusable water bottle to reduce our event’s impact on the environment.
- Medals will be presented after each division’s final race for gold, silver, and bronze in the plaza. Please ask our volunteers for directions if you require assistance.
- The festival is pleased to once again support the local Agassiz-Harrison Community Services Food Bank. They will have a canoe on-site to accept food donations, and will also accept cash donations at our HQ tent. Please help them make a difference for the community.
- Click here for directions to racer overflow parking.