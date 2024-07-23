Skip to content

RCMP Trying to Locate Donald Alarie – Last Seen Near Island 22

Fraser Valley – RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating Donald Alarie, who was reported missing on July 21, 2024.

Donald Alarie was last seen near Island 22 where his car and dog were found. There are concerns he may be on an island on the Fraser River between Island 22 and Delta.

Description of Donald Alarie:

  • caucasian male
  • 55 years
  • 5 ft 9 in (175 cm) 
  • 300 lbs (136 kg)
  • brown hair
  • brown eyes
  • brown beard

He was last seen wearing:

  • black pants
  • black shirt
  • black shoes

Police are very concerned for Donald Alarie’s health and well-being and friends and family report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Donald Alarie is urged to contact Chilliwack RCMP 604-792-4611. 

RCMP Missing – Donald Alarie July 2024

