RCMP Trying to Locate Donald Alarie – Last Seen Near Island 22

Fraser Valley – RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating Donald Alarie, who was reported missing on July 21, 2024.

Donald Alarie was last seen near Island 22 where his car and dog were found. There are concerns he may be on an island on the Fraser River between Island 22 and Delta.

Description of Donald Alarie:

caucasian male

55 years

5 ft 9 in (175 cm)

300 lbs (136 kg)

brown hair

brown eyes

brown beard

He was last seen wearing:

black pants

black shirt

black shoes

Police are very concerned for Donald Alarie’s health and well-being and friends and family report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Donald Alarie is urged to contact Chilliwack RCMP 604-792-4611.