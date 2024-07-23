John Allen To Run for Harrison Mayor in By-Election – September 21

Harrison – Due to a vacancy on Harrison Council, a by-election is being held for the office of Mayor and one (1) Councillor on Saturday, September 21, 2024.

Councilor John Allen resigned as Councilor on July 22 and will run for the Mayor’s Chair. Mayor Ed Wood stepped away on June 10 after a short and tumultuous stint as Mayor (He was elected in 2022) . Former Mayor and Current Councilor Leo Facio is the interim Mayor and will not run for the top job.

As of July 23, Allen is the only candidate to make an announcement.

Councilors Michie Vidal and Allan Jackson will not run for the Mayor’s job.

The Chief Election Officer, Kelly Ridley and Deputy Chief Election Officers Amanda Graham and Tyson Koch, were appointed by Council on July 8, 2024 and are responsible for conducting the by-election.

Information listed below is specific to the Harrison Hot Springs local government by-election. Notifications specific to the 2024 by-election will be posted in accordance with the Local Government Act, Community Charter and the Village’s Public Notice Bylaw No. 1200, 2024 as required. Information will be posted by direct mail-out, in the local newspaper, public notice bulletin boards and the Village website for all required notifications.

2024 By-Election Important Dates

Nomination Period – Tuesday, August 6 at 9:00 am to Friday, August 16 at 4:00 pm

Tuesday, August 6 at 9:00 am to Friday, August 16 at 4:00 pm Nominations Close – Friday, August 16 at 4:00 pm

– Friday, August 16 at 4:00 pm Declaration of Candidates – Friday, August 16 at 4:15 pm in Council Chambers (Village Office)

– Friday, August 16 at 4:15 pm in Council Chambers (Village Office) Deadline for Challenge of Nominations – Tuesday, August 20 at 4:00 pm

– Tuesday, August 20 at 4:00 pm Deadline for Withdrawal of Candidates – Friday, August 23 at 4:00 pm

– Friday, August 23 at 4:00 pm Declaration of By-Election by Voting – Monday, August 26 at 4:00 pm in Council Chambers (Village Office)

– Monday, August 26 at 4:00 pm in Council Chambers (Village Office) Advance Voting Day – Wednesday, September 11 from 8:00 am – 8:00 pm at Memorial Hall

– Wednesday, September 11 from 8:00 am – 8:00 pm at Memorial Hall General Voting Day – Saturday, September 21 from 8:00 am – 8:00 pm at Memorial Hall

– Saturday, September 21 from 8:00 am – 8:00 pm at Memorial Hall Declaration of Official By-Election Results – Tuesday, September 24 at 9:00 am in Council Chambers (Village Office)

– Tuesday, September 24 at 9:00 am in Council Chambers (Village Office) Inaugural Council Meeting – Monday, October 7 at 7:00 pm at Memorial Hall

The Local Government Act is the authority for all references to the local general by-election and supersedes any statement made on the Village of Harrison Hot Springs’ website.