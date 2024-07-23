Consumer Protection Investigating McLean’s Funeral Services Ltd in Chilliwack

Victoria/Chilliwack– Consumer Protection BC is alerting customers of McLean’s Funeral Services about an ongoing investigation into a misappropriation of consumer funds. Customers of the business are encouraged to determine how this will impact their end-of-life plans.

The business is located in Chilliwack.

The regulator’s investigation shows the business failed to properly fund its trust account for prepaid funeral services. Information gathered so far indicates that the business will not be able to fulfill its contracts or provide refunds to customers. Consumer Protection BC is now focused on reaching impacted families to inform them of the situation.

Consumer Protection BC Corporate Statement:

This is still an open investigation so we can’t offer more details than this.

Consumer Protection BC has suspended the funeral provider licence of McLean’s Funeral Services, a funeral services and crematorium based in Chilliwack BC. Owner, Stewart McLean’s funeral director licence is also suspended.

We have been investigating the misappropriation of consumer money that was prepaid for future funeral services. By law, when someone pays a funeral provider ahead of time for funeral arrangements (which is a preneed contract), they must put 80% of the money in trust within 21 days of signing the contract until the funds are needed.

This suspension comes after the business failed to comply with an Undertaking (voluntary agreement) with our office to properly fund its trust account for prepaid funeral services. We followed our progressive enforcement model to attempt to remedy the situation with limited consumer impact. It has become clear that the business is no longer viable, and that most of the funds paid for those future funeral services are not available.

We are working with the business to allow them to deliver funeral services to families that were scheduled for the next week or so. This is also why the licences are suspended rather than revoked. We are working with the business to get the relevant records and we are also pursuing some legal options, including a freeze order for the business’ remaining assets, to limit additional impact on families.

Today we are alerting affected families that the business will not be able to provide services for those preneed funeral contracts and the business cannot repay most of the money paid to them for future services.

We have information for families on our website at www.consumerprotectionbc.ca. We are also asking for anyone with a preneed contract with McLean’s Funeral Services to give us their contact information.

For impacted customers and their families:

If you are actively receiving funeral services from McLean’s Funeral Services, please resume as planned. Consumer Protection BC is working with the business to serve families with services in process and complete any contracted and expected cremations. If you have prepaid for funeral services with McLean’s Funeral Services, you will not receive those future services and the business is most likely unable to refund you. Consumer Protection BC is assessing whether a small group of consumers may receive partial refunds but there is no guarantee. Please fill out this form on Consumer Protection BC’s website so your information can be cross-referenced and used to provide updates as appropriate. You can also give Consumer Protection BC this information by phone at 1.888.564.9963 (and press 5).

Customers of McLean’s Funeral Services that require funeral services in the future will need to make alternative arrangements with a different funeral provider. Consumers can search for a licensed funeral provider on Consumer Protection BC’s website.

As the situation unfolds, Consumer Protection BC has suspended McLean’s funeral and crematorium licences and issued a freeze order on remaining assets. Despite these efforts, it is unlikely that McLean’s Funeral Services customers will be made whole again.