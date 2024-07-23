Chilliwack Visual Artists “Bridge Over Troubled Waters” August 14 to September 14 by Vickie Legere and Donald Nelson Addley

Chilliwack- Proudly presented by The CVAA and O’Connor Group Art Gallery



Bridge Over Troubled Water

A posthumous collaboration of the creative expression of a sober mother and a son with addiction problems. Both of us navigating our way through emotional baggage and the pitfalls of being vulnerable humans. Both of us using our creativity as visual artists to express ourselves, process emotions and finding solace in the process.

Addiction is known as a ‘family disease’ – it leaves no one in the family unscathed by the resulting consequences. As the mother, I was the bridge, offering safety and stability – the troubled waters represented my son’s life. He did not make it to safety.

This collaboration of my photography and his drawings reveals our fears, love, hope, despair, grief, and healing.

Vickie Legere

We hope you will take the time to visit the gallery and experience this emotionally moving exhibition of images.

O’Connor Group Art Gallery

Hours: 12 to 5 pm, Wednesday to Saturday

9201 Corbould St., Chilliwack, BC.

(located in the Chilliwack Cultural Centre)