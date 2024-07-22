Mission RCMP Searching for Bank Robber on Motorcycle

Mission – Mission RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man that robbed the RBC in Mission last week.

Around 9:40AM on Thursday July 18, a man entered the RBC bank on 1st Avenue at James Street in Mission, wearing a motorcycle helmet, goggles, and dark clothing. He pulled out a handgun and demanded money, then left with an undisclosed amount of cash. The offender fled on a dark-coloured off-road-style dirtbike. Fortunately, no one was injured during the robbery, although it was a traumatizing incident for staff and customers alike.

Police are releasing photos of the dirtbike and the offender, with the hope that additional witnesses will come forward. Investigators believe the man had been loitering in the area of the bank well-before the robbery occurred. The offender was last seen riding away eastbound on North Railway Avenue.

Anyone with dash-cam footage of the bike, or anyone who saw this offender or bike before or after the robbery is asked to call Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161, File 24-8404.