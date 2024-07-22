Chiefs Sign South Carolina D-Man

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Chiefs announce a new addition to the team’s defence with the signing of Greenville, SC-born Price Grimes. Grimes comes to the Chiefs after a successful season in the USHL with the Chicago Steel where he gained valuable experience and put up 6 points in 41 games played. At 6’2, Grimes uses his size and reach to his advantage defensively and the Chiefs staff feel like he is just starting to scratch the surface of where his game can get to.

“Price is a player we are really excited about in terms of the level he can get to as a player.” Said Chiefs GM and Head Coach Brian Maloney. “He is a big body but moves really well and has some snarl to his game which we certainly appreciate. He also has a really solid skill base and we believe that he is just getting started on his development curve. Really good day for our group and an exciting one for our fans with us adding a player like Price.”

Committed to play at the University of New Hampshire, Grimes is really excited to join the BCHL and continue to develop his game. “I am super excited to be playing in the BCHL with so many elite players, to become a part of the community, and to be associated with an organization like the Chiefs that focuses on development and moving players on to the next level.” said the 2006-born defender.