2024 Grey Cup Festival Tours BC with Stops in the Fraser Valley – Friday July 26 Chilliwack Rib Fest

Vancouver/Fraser Valley – For the first time since 2014, Canada’s Largest Annual Sporting Event returns to the West Coast as Vancouver prepares to host the 111th Grey Cup for the 17th time in BC Lions franchise history.

Building on a strong legacy of hosting vibrant, action-packed Grey Cup Festivals in years past, the 2024 Grey Cup Festival in Vancouver will once again bring together the best of British Columbia to welcome over 500,000 fans from across the country. Featuring two ziplines, immersive football experiences, legendary parties, cultural displays, and thrilling performances from a diverse lineup of entertainers—plus so much more yet to be announced—the 2024 edition is shaping up to be one Grey Cup Festival fans truly cannot miss.

Festival Stops include Friday July 26 in Chilliwack (Rib Fest at Vedder Park) and August 3 in Abbotsford.

LAND ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

The 2024 Grey Cup Festival acknowledges that the 111th Grey Cup and Grey Cup Festival will be co-hosted with local First Nations on the unceded traditional territories of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish), and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) Nations.

2024 Grey Cup Festival Tour of BC