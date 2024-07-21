DriveSmartBC – Using the Highway as a Work Area

Other than being in a collision, one of the worst things that happens to us as we travel from place to place is having our vehicle break down. Most of us choose to call a tow truck and have the problem repaired by professionals rather than doing the work ourselves on the side of the road.



If you carry a tool kit and are able to make repairs, the side of the road can be a dangerous place to work. This is especially true if you are not stopped where approaching traffic can see you easily.



Carrying a set of reflective triangles or flares to protect yourself in a case like this is almost as important as having the tool kit.



If it is possible, stop or roll the vehicle well off the travelled portion of the highway. If you can’t get off the road, it may be wiser to call the tow truck instead of saving the money.



You won’t save any money if a passing vehicle hits you while you work.



If the repairs are not necessary because of an emergency you must not stop, stand or park your vehicle on the highway advertising, greasing, painting, wrecking, storing or repairing it.



In fact, on a Schedule 1 Highway such as the Inland Island Highway, the Coquihalla, Okanagan Connector or freeway portion of Highway 1, you cannot be a pedestrian at all unless you are attending to a disabled vehicle.



Vehicles that have been abandoned on a provincial public highway for a period of more than 72 hours may be removed by the Minister of Transportation. Costs for removal are the responsibility of the person who abandoned the vehicle or, in absence of proof to the contrary, the last registered owner of the vehicle.

Story URL: https://www.drivesmartbc.ca/miscellaneous/using-highway-work-area

-- Tim Schewe Road Safety Advocate DriveSmartBC.ca