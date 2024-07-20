The Veganist Presents the Wack Vegan Night Market

Chilliwack – Over the past couple of years , The Veganist has made a mark n the downtown Chilliwack scene , providing a unique service.

From owner Logan Bryan: Since our move to our new location (just around the corner from our old store) we have been staring at our new parking lot and dreaming of what we could do with it!

When a friend of ours suggested a night market we just knew that we had to make it happen! All vegan night market locate downtown Chilliwack.

The Wack Vegan Night Market is Friday August 6 from 6PM to 10PM. This is a free event.

Across the street from The Veganist at 9248 Main Street, Chilliwack.

Facebook info is here.