Abbotsford – 9PM UPDATE – Mr Sola was found safe.

ORIGINAL STORY – AbbyPD is requesting public assistance locating missing person John Sola, last seen leaving ARH at 1:30PM Saturday afternoon.

John has dementia and may present confused.

Anyone with information about John please contact the Abbotsford Police at 604-859-5225 or text AbbyPD at 222973.