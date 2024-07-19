Chilliwack Fire Department- Paid-On-Call Application Process Now Open

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Fire Department’s Paid On-Call (POC) Firefighter Recruitment for the 2024-2025 Recruit Training Program is happening now! Chilliwack’s POC firefighters are first responders on the front lines, protecting and serving the community.



POC firefighters are residents of Chilliwack who respond 24/7 when paged to emergencies. POC firefighters are paid an hourly wage when called to respond to emergencies, as well to attend weekly Monday night practice sessions.



Chilliwack firefighters do much more than fight fires. They are called to respond to medical and environmental emergencies, gas leaks, and a variety of rescues. Most importantly, today’s firefighters serve their community and the residents of Chilliwack by being leaders and partners in all areas of emergency response.



If you are motivated and physically fit, you may have a future as a POC firefighter. Visit chilliwack.com/POC for more information and to complete your application by August 23, 2024.