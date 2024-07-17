Monitoring Wildfire North of Boston Bar

Boston Bar/Fraser Canyon – BC Wildfire Service are currently responding to wildfire V11006, located approximately 16km north of Boston Bar and adjacent to the Fraser River. It is displaying rank 3 behaviour (a moderately vigorous surface fire) and is roughly one hectare in size.

It is currently classified as Out of Control.

This was spotted on Tuesday July 16. The cause is under investigation.



Two initial attack crews, a response officer and helicopter support are on scene along with CN Rail staff.



Smoke is very visible from Highway 1 and the surrounding areas.



Updates to this fire will be posted to the incident page: https://wildfiresituation.nrs.gov.bc.ca/incidents…