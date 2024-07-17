Fraser Valley Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS” July 17

Fraser Valley – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

HANUSE, Herbert

Age: 33

Height: 5’10” ft

Weight: 190lbs

Hair: Black/Brown

Eyes: Brown

Wanted: Break and Enter with Intent

Warrant in effect: July 17, 2024

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack

LAVIGNE, Jamie

Age: 43

Height: 5’6” ft

Weight: 161lbs

Hair: Red

Eyes: Blue

Wanted: Assault

Warrant in effect: July 17, 2024

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack