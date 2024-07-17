BC Transit Changes to Sales of Fare Passes

Fraser Valley – BC Transit launched Umo in the Chilliwack Regional Transit System in January 2024, introducing the Umo Mobility app, reloadable Umo cards, and improved fare products. Umo was implemented in the Chilliwack Regional Valley Transit System as part of a 30-transit system deployment schedule spanning the province. Last month, the organization celebrated the successful completion of Umo transit system deployments. With this significant milestone completed, BC Transit is ready to support riders in the next phase of the Electronic Fare Collection System Project. Effective October 1, 2024, BC Transit will cease the sale of legacy scratch-off DayPASS, 10 Ride Ticket, Monthly Pass, and Semester Pass fare products for both local services and the 66 Fraser Valley Express route.

Effective October 1, 2024, fare products sold in the Chilliwack Regional Valley Transit System include the following without change to their current price:

Local

Umo Cash Balance

Adult Single Ride

Concession Single Ride

Digital Adult DayPASS

Digital Concession DayPASS

10 Single Rides – Adult

10 Single Rides – Concession

Adult 30-Day Pass

Concession 30-Day Pass

Student Semester Pass

66 Fraser Valley Express

Umo Stored Value

FVX 10 Single Rides

FVX 30-Day Pass

FVX Concession 30-Day Pass

Cash and the Province of British Columbia’s BC Bus Pass will continue to be accepted. Legacy tickets and pass fare products will be accepted until used up. A new Umo compatible DayPASS Token will be available to support the needs of social wellness organizations that offer free or discounted fare products.

Riders who have not yet transitioned to a Umo payment method and fare product are encouraged to visit bctransit.com/umo for a comprehensive introduction to adopting Umo, including video tutorials on using the Umo Mobility App and reloadable Umo card. Fare products can be loaded in the Umo app, to a reloadable Umo card online at ca.umopass.com, at a BC Transit Umo retail vendor location, or through Umo customer service toll-free at 877-380-8181. BC Transit’s Umo customer service call centre is also live for support 877-380-8181 toll-free from 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Monday – Friday and 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

At a future date, BC Transit plans to provincially enable onboard payments with debit and credit cards.

Abbotsford:

Effective October 1, 2024, fare products sold in the Central Fraser Valley Transit System include the following without change to their current price:

Local

Umo Cash Balance

Adult Single Ride

Concession Single Ride

Adult DayPASS

Concession DayPASS

10 Single Rides – Adult

10 Single Rides – Concession

Adult 30-Day Pass

Student 30-Day Pass

Senior 30-Day Pass

Post-Secondary 30-Day Pass

Student Semester Pass

Post-Secondary Semester Pass

66 Fraser Valley Express

Umo Stored Value

FVX 10 Single Rides

FVX 30-Day Pass

FVX Concession 30-Day Pass

Cash and the Province of British Columbia’s BC Bus Pass will continue to be accepted. U-PASS fare products will continue to be offered in collaboration the University of the Fraser Valley via Umo payment methods. Legacy tickets and pass fare products will be accepted until used up. A new Umo compatible DayPASS Token will be available to support the needs of social wellness organizations that offer free or discounted fare products.

Hope:

Effective October 1, 2024, fare products sold in the Hope Regional Transit System include the following without change to their current price:

Umo Cash Balance

Digital DayPASS

10 Single Rides

Adult 30-Day Pass

Concession 30-Day Pass

Cash and the Province of British Columbia’s BC Bus Pass will continue to be accepted. Legacy tickets and pass fare products will be accepted until used up. A new Umo compatible DayPASS Token will be available to support the needs of social wellness organizations that offer free or discounted fare products.

Agassiz-Harrison:

Effective October 1, 2024, fare products sold in the Agassiz-Harrison Regional Transit System include the following without change to their current price:

Umo Cash Balance

Digital DayPASS

10 Single Rides

Adult 30-Day Pass

Concession 30-Day Pass

Cash and the Province of British Columbia’s BC Bus Pass will continue to be accepted. Legacy tickets and pass fare products will be accepted until used up. A new Umo compatible DayPASS Token will be available to support the needs of social wellness organizations that offer free or discounted fare products.