Fraser Valley (Jordon Fernandez / @goufv) – UFV Cascades thanks everyone that joined them on June 27 at the Chilliwack Golf Club. Your support helped to make their 4th annual Cascades Scholarship Golf Tournament a success.

$58,000 was raised to help support UFV student-athletes at the event.

UFV Cascades would also like to thank all of their sponsors, and especially this year’s presenting sponsor, True Blue Swim School, for their generous contributions and continuous support.