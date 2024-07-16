Ridge Meadows RCMP Now Investigating Lougheed Four Vehicle Crash Including Loaded Logging Truck

Maple Ridge – Ridge Meadows RCMP is investigating a serious motor vehicle incident that occurred on Tuesday morning in Maple Ridge.

On July 16, 2024, at approximately 6:40 a.m., Ridge Meadows RCMP responded to reports of a serious four-vehicle collision in the intersection of Lougheed Highway and 287 Street in Maple Ridge. Police attended the scene and observed damage to a semi-trailer truck transporting logs, a black Chevrolet Tahoe, a white GMC van, and a grey Toyota Corolla.

BC Emergency Health Services (BC EHS) and Maple Ridge Fire Department (MRFD) were on scene and attempting to extract the trapped driver of the Chevrolet Tahoe from their vehicle. Once removed from their vehicle, the driver of the Tahoe was transported to hospital via air ambulance with serious injuries. The drivers of the other vehicles did not sustain any significant injuries.

Police determined that the logging truck collided with the Chevrolet Tahoe while travelling westbound on Lougheed Highway. The initial collision caused both the logging truck and the Chevrolet Tahoe to enter the eastbound lane of Lougheed Highway, striking a GMC van and a Toyota Corolla.

Mission RCMP frontline officers were called out to assist with securing the scene of the collision.

The Integrated Reconstruction Analysis Reconstruction Team (ICARS) were also called out to assist with the investigation. The intersection of Lougheed Highway and 287 Street is closed in both directions and will remain closed for several hours as police continue to investigate.

This is currently an active and ongoing investigation and no further information is available at this time.

Police are still seeking witnesses, dash camera footage and/or surveillance video from the area. If you have information, please contact the Ridge Meadows RCMP directly at 604-463-6251.

If you were a witness at this scene and have been affected in any way, please do not hesitate to contact the Ridge Meadows RCMP Victim Services program at 604-467-7650.