Cultus Lake Kayak Incident Highlights Importance of Life Jackets

Cultus Lake – On Monday afternoon (July 15, 2024) Chilliwack RCMP responded to a report of a female who had fallen out of a kayak and went underwater. The incident occurred on Cultus Lake, prompting immediate action from emergency services.

Upon receiving the call, both police and fire boats were deployed to the scene. Members of the Cultus Lake Fire Department successfully located a female individual wearing a life jacket, who was visibly exhausted from swimming. She was promptly brought to shore and tended to by BC Ambulance.

“We are relieved to report that there were no injuries,” said Constable Dewijn, Chilliwack RCMP. “This incident serves as a crucial reminder of the importance of wearing a life jacket while engaging in water activities.”

Wearing a life jacket can significantly increase the chances of survival in water emergencies, providing both buoyancy and a measure of safety until help arrives. The quick response and positive outcome of this incident highlights the effectiveness of proper safety gear.

The RCMP urges all residents and visitors to prioritize safety by wearing life jackets when participating in water activities. It is a simple precaution that can save lives and prevent tragic accidents.