Chilliwack Golf Club’s Raises Over $4.2K for 2024 PGA of BC Golfathon for ALS

Chilliwack – Since 2005, PGA of BC members have raised over $2.5 million to benefit thousands affected by ALS in British Columbia and the Yukon during June’s ALS Awareness Month. This year, golf professionals throughout BC once again supported the 19th Annual PGA of BC Golfathon for ALS, presented by Pacific Blue Cross.

Their golf day started on June 24th at 6:45 AM until 9:15 PM on June 24th. Golfers Ryan Tofani, Dylan Nickel, Kaleb Fisher, Kathy Stecyk, Alex Walker and Emery Bardock played for a collective total of 101 holes in their fundraiser.

Chilliwack Golf Club was one of 36 golf facilities participating in the BC fundraising event. This year commemorates their 4th year of participation, during which they have raised $17K. Chilliwack Golf Club has raised $4.2K completing 85% of their target goal of $5K. If you’re in a position to contribute, they would be incredibly grateful if you could donate to help the local golf professionals reach their target goal by the end of the year. Every little bit counts, and your support will make a meaningful impact.